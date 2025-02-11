Steel Tensions: Brazil and Mexico Await Trump's Tariff Decision

Brazil and Mexico, the top suppliers of steel to the United States, await President Donald Trump's impending tariff announcement. With the announcement expected on Monday, the two nations are carefully considering their response. Trump's proposed 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports mark a significant shift in U.S. trade policy.

President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico stated that her government will decide on its course of action based on Monday's outcomes. Concurrently, Brazil's Finance Minister, Fernando Haddad, emphasized that Brazil's response would come only after official decisions are made, dismissing reports of retaliatory tech taxes.

The situation highlights ongoing concerns over China's steel dumping practices, as both Brazil and Mexico have imposed significant tariffs on Chinese steel imports. In the past, Brazil and Mexico were exempted from Trump's steel tariffs, but new concerns about potential indirect Chinese imports into the U.S. have arisen.

(With inputs from agencies.)