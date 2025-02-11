Judge Blocks Trump's Controversial Federal Employee Buyout Plan

A U.S. judge has upheld a block on President Donald Trump's contentious buyout plan for federal employees. The ruling from U.S. District Judge George O'Toole in Boston prevents the administration from pushing ahead with the initiative, providing temporary relief to labor unions that are vehemently opposed.

The Trump administration's buyout plan is part of a broader strategy to downsize the federal workforce. Critics, including unions, argue that the process is haphazard and could disrupt essential government functions. Around 65,000 employees have reportedly agreed to the buyout offer, despite skepticism regarding its integrity.

Elon Musk, tasked by Trump to lead this effort, has stirred anxiety among federal workers. The initiative has sparked multiple lawsuits, including challenges to cuts in federal grant funding and a halt in financial assistance, highlighting the broader legal battle against the administration's aggressive restructuring agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)