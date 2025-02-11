Left Menu

Trump's Bold Tariff Maneuver: A New Era of Trade Reciprocity

President Trump announced plans to implement reciprocal tariffs on countries over the next two days. During a signing of proclamations, revoking previous waivers and increasing metal tariffs, in the Oval Office, he mentioned potential tariffs on cars and semiconductor chips, dismissing concerns of international retaliation.

Updated: 11-02-2025 04:28 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 04:28 IST
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant move, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed plans to introduce reciprocal tariffs on various countries.

Speaking in the Oval Office, as he revoked waivers granted by Joe Biden and increased metal tariffs to 25%, Trump hinted at extending tariffs to the automotive and semiconductor sectors.

When questioned about possible international backlash, Trump confidently remarked, 'I don't mind.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

