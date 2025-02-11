Trump's Bold Tariff Maneuver: A New Era of Trade Reciprocity
President Trump announced plans to implement reciprocal tariffs on countries over the next two days. During a signing of proclamations, revoking previous waivers and increasing metal tariffs, in the Oval Office, he mentioned potential tariffs on cars and semiconductor chips, dismissing concerns of international retaliation.
In a significant move, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed plans to introduce reciprocal tariffs on various countries.
Speaking in the Oval Office, as he revoked waivers granted by Joe Biden and increased metal tariffs to 25%, Trump hinted at extending tariffs to the automotive and semiconductor sectors.
When questioned about possible international backlash, Trump confidently remarked, 'I don't mind.'
