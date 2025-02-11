Judicial Wins: Battle of Trump Policy Reversals

A U.S. District Judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's planned cuts to federal research funds, delivering a victory for the Democratic attorneys general who argued the changes would undermine vital institutions. This decision was made amidst ongoing legal challenges across various states.

Simultaneously, the Senate continued its process of advancing nominations, with Tulsi Gabbard's bid for the Director of National Intelligence position clearing a procedural vote, despite a close vote margin. The Senate is expected to finalise the decision soon.

Diverse challenges against Trump policies persist, as seen in the lawsuit against the suspension of the U.S. refugee resettlement program and the debate over enforcement of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. Meanwhile, the FAA reinstated its traditional 'Notice to Airmen' term, a nod to historical consistency in aviation safety communication.

(With inputs from agencies.)