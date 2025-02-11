Left Menu

Judicial Wins: Battle of Trump Policy Reversals

A U.S. judge temporarily halted sharp cuts in federal research funding by the Trump administration, providing a win for Democrat-led states. The article also covers Senate proceedings on Tulsi Gabbard's nomination, challenges against Trump's policies on refugees and federal employee buyouts, and FAA's reversal on pilot message terminology.

Updated: 11-02-2025 05:24 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 05:24 IST
Judicial Wins: Battle of Trump Policy Reversals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. District Judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's planned cuts to federal research funds, delivering a victory for the Democratic attorneys general who argued the changes would undermine vital institutions. This decision was made amidst ongoing legal challenges across various states.

Simultaneously, the Senate continued its process of advancing nominations, with Tulsi Gabbard's bid for the Director of National Intelligence position clearing a procedural vote, despite a close vote margin. The Senate is expected to finalise the decision soon.

Diverse challenges against Trump policies persist, as seen in the lawsuit against the suspension of the U.S. refugee resettlement program and the debate over enforcement of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. Meanwhile, the FAA reinstated its traditional 'Notice to Airmen' term, a nod to historical consistency in aviation safety communication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

