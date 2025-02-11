Charges Dropped: NYC Mayor's Corruption Case Halted by Justice Department

The Justice Department has taken a rare step by asking federal prosecutors in New York to drop corruption charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams. Authorities assert that the case obstructs Adams' ability to support President Trump's immigration crackdowns, marking an unusual intervention in a high-stakes legal battle.

Mayor Adams, facing a five-count indictment since September, has been accused of accepting travel perks and donations from Turkish officials in exchange for favorable actions. Adams, a Democrat, pleaded not guilty, contending that the Biden administration unfairly targeted him after he criticized its immigration policy amid a surge of migrants in New York.

In a leaked memo, Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove highlighted that Adams' outspoken criticism "cannot be ignored," suggesting charges be dropped to avoid improper interference with Adams' re-election bid. However, the dismissal directive left open the possibility of future charges, pending decisions by Senate-confirmed Jay Clayton and post-elections in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)