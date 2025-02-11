Fort Bragg Name Reinstated Amid Controversy

In a significant reversal, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has announced the renaming of Fort Liberty back to Fort Bragg. The move overturns a 2023 decision linked to racial justice protests, which originally aimed to remove Confederate-associated names from military bases.

Located in North Carolina, Fort Bragg is one of the largest military installations globally. The 2021 law intended to eliminate Confederate figures' names in military settings prompted the initial renaming. The base was originally named after Confederate General Braxton Bragg.

Opting to honor Private First Class Roland Bragg, a World War II serviceman, Secretary Hegseth bypassed Congress's restriction on Confederate-related names. This decision reflects the Department of Defense's commitment to respecting history while acknowledging modern values.

(With inputs from agencies.)