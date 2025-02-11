Left Menu

Fort Bragg Name Reinstated Amid Controversy

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has restored the name Fort Bragg to its original designation, reversing a 2023 change. The base had been renamed Fort Liberty following racial justice protests. The new name honors Private First Class Roland Bragg, deviating from a Congressional Confederate naming ban.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 08:38 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 08:38 IST
In a significant reversal, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has announced the renaming of Fort Liberty back to Fort Bragg. The move overturns a 2023 decision linked to racial justice protests, which originally aimed to remove Confederate-associated names from military bases.

Located in North Carolina, Fort Bragg is one of the largest military installations globally. The 2021 law intended to eliminate Confederate figures' names in military settings prompted the initial renaming. The base was originally named after Confederate General Braxton Bragg.

Opting to honor Private First Class Roland Bragg, a World War II serviceman, Secretary Hegseth bypassed Congress's restriction on Confederate-related names. This decision reflects the Department of Defense's commitment to respecting history while acknowledging modern values.

