Kejriwal Calls Punjab Meet Post-Delhi Setback Amid Criticism

In the aftermath of a stark electoral defeat, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, also the Chief Minister of Delhi, is set to meet with party leaders from Punjab on February 11. This decision has prompted criticism from Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, who expressed skepticism over the necessity of involving Punjab's leadership.

Congress MP Aujla remarked on AAP's move by saying, "They should introspect about Delhi's loss instead of disturbing those who are working in Punjab." Aujla further voiced that the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi was welcomed by the people of Punjab. In an impressive electoral performance, the BJP wrested 48 seats, marking its return to power in Delhi after a 27-year hiatus. This shift saw several AAP leaders, including former Chief Ministers losing their strongholds, although outgoing CM Atishi retained her seat.

Atishi has since tendered her resignation at Raj Niwas, making way for a new administration under BJP. Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena highlighted past advisories on public welfare concerns such as the Yamuna River cleanup. The dissolution of the Seventh Legislative Assembly of Delhi sets the stage for BJP's governance in the national capital. The Congress, aspiring for a political resurgence, failed to secure any seats, marking another setback in the Delhi elections.

