Mystery Surrounds U.S.-Russia Diplomatic Movements

The Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, stated on Tuesday that he had no knowledge of unverified claims on Telegram suggesting the U.S. Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, might have visited Moscow. Peskov clarified that no meetings with him were planned.

Reiterating previous comments, Peskov highlighted that dialogues between U.S. President Donald Trump's administration and Russia had been initiated at various levels and were gaining momentum. Despite this, he underscored the absence of fresh information concerning discussions about Ukraine.

The spokesperson's remarks appear to maintain a status quo in U.S.-Russia diplomatic relations, emphasizing a steady but unremarkable dialogue process amid the background of geopolitical tensions.

