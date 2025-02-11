Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds U.S.-Russia Diplomatic Movements

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted he was unaware of reports about U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff visiting Moscow. He confirmed ongoing contacts between the Trump administration and Russia but mentioned no new developments regarding Ukraine were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 11-02-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 15:01 IST
Mystery Surrounds U.S.-Russia Diplomatic Movements
Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, stated on Tuesday that he had no knowledge of unverified claims on Telegram suggesting the U.S. Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, might have visited Moscow. Peskov clarified that no meetings with him were planned.

Reiterating previous comments, Peskov highlighted that dialogues between U.S. President Donald Trump's administration and Russia had been initiated at various levels and were gaining momentum. Despite this, he underscored the absence of fresh information concerning discussions about Ukraine.

The spokesperson's remarks appear to maintain a status quo in U.S.-Russia diplomatic relations, emphasizing a steady but unremarkable dialogue process amid the background of geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025