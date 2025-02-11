Left Menu

Turkish Crackdown on Opposition Amid Terrorism Allegations

Turkish police detained nine municipal council members from the opposition CHP over alleged terrorism links to the PKK, a charge the party denies as politically motivated. President Erdogan's government dismisses claims of interference, while several CHP and DEM mayors face related investigations and legal actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 11-02-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 15:08 IST
Representative Image (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a significant development, nine district municipal council members from Turkey's main opposition, the Republican People's Party (CHP), have been detained on terrorism-related charges, according to state media outlet TRT.

An Istanbul prosecutor initiated the detentions, targeting officials in Turkey's largest city due to alleged affiliations with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), raising tensions between the government and opposition.

The CHP argues that these investigations are politically motivated and are being used to suppress dissent, especially aimed at potential presidential challengers like Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, as the government maintains that the judiciary operates independently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

