Turkish Crackdown on Opposition Amid Terrorism Allegations

In a significant development, nine district municipal council members from Turkey's main opposition, the Republican People's Party (CHP), have been detained on terrorism-related charges, according to state media outlet TRT.

An Istanbul prosecutor initiated the detentions, targeting officials in Turkey's largest city due to alleged affiliations with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), raising tensions between the government and opposition.

The CHP argues that these investigations are politically motivated and are being used to suppress dissent, especially aimed at potential presidential challengers like Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, as the government maintains that the judiciary operates independently.

