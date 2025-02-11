Deadly Bank Blast in Afghanistan: Unmasking the Perpetrators

A devastating suicide bombing near a bank in Kunduz, northern Afghanistan, has left at least five people dead and seven injured, according to police spokesperson Jumauddin Khaksar.

The blast occurred close to the Kabul Bank branch, claiming the life of a bank guard among others. Currently, no group has taken responsibility for the attack, and police efforts are underway to identify the orchestrators.

This incident marks the latest in a series of attacks attributed to Afghan chapters of the Islamic State group, which have targeted various locations across Afghanistan, including the capital, Kabul, particularly since the Taliban took control in August 2021.

