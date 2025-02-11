Deadly Bank Blast in Afghanistan: Unmasking the Perpetrators
A suicide bomber detonated near a bank in Kunduz, Afghanistan, causing multiple casualties. Police are investigating as no group has claimed responsibility. Though such attacks have declined since the Taliban took power, the Islamic State remains active, especially targeting minority groups.
- Country:
- Pakistan
A devastating suicide bombing near a bank in Kunduz, northern Afghanistan, has left at least five people dead and seven injured, according to police spokesperson Jumauddin Khaksar.
The blast occurred close to the Kabul Bank branch, claiming the life of a bank guard among others. Currently, no group has taken responsibility for the attack, and police efforts are underway to identify the orchestrators.
This incident marks the latest in a series of attacks attributed to Afghan chapters of the Islamic State group, which have targeted various locations across Afghanistan, including the capital, Kabul, particularly since the Taliban took control in August 2021.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ICC Seeks Arrest Warrants for Senior Taliban Leaders for Gender-Based Crimes Against Humanity
Tensions Escalate Over Taliban's Detention of US Nationals
Afghanistan Aid Crisis: WFP Battles Cuts Amid Taliban Restrictions
Unaccounted Cash Seized in Behror: Police Investigation Underway
US Watchdog Disputes Taliban Rights to Afghan Funds