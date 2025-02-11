Left Menu

Deadly Bank Blast in Afghanistan: Unmasking the Perpetrators

A suicide bomber detonated near a bank in Kunduz, Afghanistan, causing multiple casualties. Police are investigating as no group has claimed responsibility. Though such attacks have declined since the Taliban took power, the Islamic State remains active, especially targeting minority groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 11-02-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 15:53 IST
Deadly Bank Blast in Afghanistan: Unmasking the Perpetrators
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A devastating suicide bombing near a bank in Kunduz, northern Afghanistan, has left at least five people dead and seven injured, according to police spokesperson Jumauddin Khaksar.

The blast occurred close to the Kabul Bank branch, claiming the life of a bank guard among others. Currently, no group has taken responsibility for the attack, and police efforts are underway to identify the orchestrators.

This incident marks the latest in a series of attacks attributed to Afghan chapters of the Islamic State group, which have targeted various locations across Afghanistan, including the capital, Kabul, particularly since the Taliban took control in August 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025