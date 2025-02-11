Argentina's Political Divide: Milei's Economic Success and Controversial Social Views

Argentine President Javier Milei, known for his libertarian economic policies, is under fire for controversial comments about homosexuality. Appearing to equate gender ideology with child abuse, Milei's remarks have ignited mass protests.

Milei has been applauded for economic reforms that addressed Argentina's fiscal woes. However, his staunchly conservative social stance is proving contentious in a nation lauded for its liberal strides. Critics argue his rhetoric undermines Argentina's hard-won LGBTQ+ rights.

Opponents demand respect for diversity and warn that Milei's rhetoric may fuel discrimination. As protesters fill the streets, the government's push for a new equality bill further underscores the nation's stark social and political divide.

(With inputs from agencies.)