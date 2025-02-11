Left Menu

Strategic Shifts: South Sudan's Political Landscape Transforms

President Salva Kiir of South Sudan has reshuffled key positions, replacing long-time Vice-President James Wani Igga with close ally Benjamin Bol Mel. This move is seen as Kiir consolidating power and preparing for potential successors amid ongoing national challenges and peace process difficulties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 11-02-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 18:09 IST
Strategic Shifts: South Sudan's Political Landscape Transforms
  • Country:
  • Kenya

In a significant political shift, South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has dismissed two vice-presidents, including his intelligence chief, intensifying speculation about his future plans. Analysts interpret this move as Kiir positioning trusted advisor Benjamin Bol Mel as a potential successor.

The reshuffle comes despite South Sudan's tenuous peace, following a devastating civil war, with ongoing humanitarian crises plaguing the nation. Bol Mel, stepping into an economic leadership role, faces scrutiny due to U.S. sanctions linked to alleged money laundering.

This strategic maneuver underscores Kiir's aim to fortify his influence within the ruling party, particularly with long-postponed national elections looming on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025