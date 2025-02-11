Strategic Shifts: South Sudan's Political Landscape Transforms

In a significant political shift, South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has dismissed two vice-presidents, including his intelligence chief, intensifying speculation about his future plans. Analysts interpret this move as Kiir positioning trusted advisor Benjamin Bol Mel as a potential successor.

The reshuffle comes despite South Sudan's tenuous peace, following a devastating civil war, with ongoing humanitarian crises plaguing the nation. Bol Mel, stepping into an economic leadership role, faces scrutiny due to U.S. sanctions linked to alleged money laundering.

This strategic maneuver underscores Kiir's aim to fortify his influence within the ruling party, particularly with long-postponed national elections looming on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)