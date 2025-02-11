Left Menu

Clash of the Titans: Economic Crisis and Migration in German Politics

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and opposition leader Friedrich Merz clashed in a pre-election debate, accusing each other of policy failures. Merz criticized Scholz's handling of the economy and migration, while Scholz accused Merz of irresponsible decisions and aligning with far-right views. The election race intensifies as Germany faces economic and migration challenges.

Berlin | Updated: 11-02-2025 18:23 IST
In a heated debate before Germany's upcoming election, Chancellor Olaf Scholz and opposition leader Friedrich Merz exchange barbs over policy failures and economic woes. Scholz accused Merz of irresponsible decision-making, while Merz labeled Scholz's economic legacy a 'disaster'.

The clash between the leaders highlights the stark differences in their plans for revitalizing Germany's economy and managing migration challenges. Merz's centre-right Union bloc leads in polls, with Scholz's Social Democrats trailing significantly, and the far-right AfD in a surprising second place.

This election is pivotal as Germany deals with economic shrinkage, migration issues, and geopolitical tensions. Both leaders outline their visions, intensifying the political landscape ahead of February 23, with the nation watching closely.

