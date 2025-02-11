Clash of the Titans: Economic Crisis and Migration in German Politics

In a heated debate before Germany's upcoming election, Chancellor Olaf Scholz and opposition leader Friedrich Merz exchange barbs over policy failures and economic woes. Scholz accused Merz of irresponsible decision-making, while Merz labeled Scholz's economic legacy a 'disaster'.

The clash between the leaders highlights the stark differences in their plans for revitalizing Germany's economy and managing migration challenges. Merz's centre-right Union bloc leads in polls, with Scholz's Social Democrats trailing significantly, and the far-right AfD in a surprising second place.

This election is pivotal as Germany deals with economic shrinkage, migration issues, and geopolitical tensions. Both leaders outline their visions, intensifying the political landscape ahead of February 23, with the nation watching closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)