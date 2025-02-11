Kerala's Drug Crisis: Battle of Accusations Between UDF and State Government

The opposition UDF has launched a scathing attack on the Kerala government, criticizing its handling of the alarming rise in drug activity within the state. The United Democratic Front (UDF) argues that Kerala has effectively become a 'hub of drugs', with an unprecedented influx of banned substances.

Excise Minister M B Rajesh dismissed these allegations, attributing the increased drug usage to national and global consumption trends rather than a localised increase. He emphasized that while drug consumption in Kerala is on the rise, it remains comparatively lower than many other states in India.

During a heated assembly debate, discussions focused on bolstering drug awareness programs and the need for stricter enforcement. Rajesh pointed to significant progress, including a high conviction rate and enhanced capabilities for the Excise Department, to combat the drug menace effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)