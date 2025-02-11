Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Criticizes Finance Minister Over Budget Remarks

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's response to the General Budget 2025-26, questioning her awareness of real-world issues like inflation and unemployment. Sitharaman claimed inflation was moderating and defended borrowing used for capital expenditure. Gandhi questioned her understanding of economic challenges.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sharply criticized Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman following her remarks on the General Budget 2025-26. Vadra questioned Sitharaman's acknowledgment of real-world issues, highlighting problems such as inflation, unemployment, and price rise.

During a discussion on the budget, Sitharaman reported that inflation, particularly in food, seems to be moderating. She justified the government's borrowing for financing capital expenditure in 2025-26.

Responding to queries about the finance minister's statements, Priyanka Gandhi expressed disbelief at Sitharaman's assessment, pointing out the ongoing challenges of inflation, unemployment, and escalating prices.

Latest News

