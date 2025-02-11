Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Criticizes Finance Minister Over Budget Remarks

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sharply criticized Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman following her remarks on the General Budget 2025-26. Vadra questioned Sitharaman's acknowledgment of real-world issues, highlighting problems such as inflation, unemployment, and price rise.

During a discussion on the budget, Sitharaman reported that inflation, particularly in food, seems to be moderating. She justified the government's borrowing for financing capital expenditure in 2025-26.

Responding to queries about the finance minister's statements, Priyanka Gandhi expressed disbelief at Sitharaman's assessment, pointing out the ongoing challenges of inflation, unemployment, and escalating prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)