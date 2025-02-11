Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Criticizes Finance Minister Over Budget Remarks
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's response to the General Budget 2025-26, questioning her awareness of real-world issues like inflation and unemployment. Sitharaman claimed inflation was moderating and defended borrowing used for capital expenditure. Gandhi questioned her understanding of economic challenges.
- Country:
- India
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sharply criticized Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman following her remarks on the General Budget 2025-26. Vadra questioned Sitharaman's acknowledgment of real-world issues, highlighting problems such as inflation, unemployment, and price rise.
During a discussion on the budget, Sitharaman reported that inflation, particularly in food, seems to be moderating. She justified the government's borrowing for financing capital expenditure in 2025-26.
Responding to queries about the finance minister's statements, Priyanka Gandhi expressed disbelief at Sitharaman's assessment, pointing out the ongoing challenges of inflation, unemployment, and escalating prices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Union Budget 2025-26: Shifting Tracks Towards Railways
EV Industry Urges Government for Bold Reforms in Union Budget 2025-26
Pakistan's Central Bank Slashes Interest Rates Amid Easing Inflation
Manufacturing Sector Calls for Policy Reform Ahead of Union Budget 2025-26
RSS-BJP are 'deshdrohi'; If you want to free yourself from poverty, unemployment, then protect Constitution: Kharge in Mhow.