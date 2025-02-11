Left Menu

Steve Bannon's Guilty Plea in Border Wall Fundraising Scheme

Steve Bannon, former adviser to Donald Trump, will plead guilty to charges related to defrauding donors in a fundraising campaign for the U.S.-Mexico border wall. Although previously pleading not guilty, Bannon faces charges by Manhattan District Attorney and could foresee no jail time due to his plea agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 20:46 IST
Steve Bannon, once a close adviser to former President Donald Trump, is expected to plead guilty in a New York state court on charges linked to a fundraising campaign for Trump's border wall project. This move marks a significant turn in the legal proceedings against Bannon, who had previously denied the charges.

Bannon, aged 71, faces accusations of scheming to defraud donors who contributed over $15 million to a private initiative named 'We Build the Wall.' This fundraising effort took place during Trump's first presidential term, and Bannon was alleged to have misrepresented the use of donor funds.

Despite past charges from federal prosecutors, where Bannon was pardoned by Trump, the state-level charges by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg remain unaffected by any presidential pardon. Bannon's guilty plea could mean avoiding jail time, and it highlights ongoing legal battles facing Trump-era officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

