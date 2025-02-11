U.S. Pursues Rare Earth Deal During Treasury Secretary's Ukraine Visit

In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will travel to Ukraine to negotiate access to the country's rare earth minerals, as confirmed by a source close to the matter.

This visit represents a landmark moment, marking Bessent as the first high-ranking official from President Donald Trump's Cabinet to engage directly with Ukrainian leadership amid ongoing conflicts with Russia. Both Presidents Trump and Zelenskiy are reportedly keen on finalizing a deal, which would entail U.S. access to these critical resources in exchange for ongoing support against Russian incursions.

As vital components in emerging technologies, rare earths have no feasible alternatives and are central to future developments. In addition to Bessent's mission, other top U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance, are in Europe to bolster alliances amid the Ukrainian conflict. There is an allied push to increase arms support to Ukraine, emphasizing the strategic significance of American weaponry ahead of anticipated peace talks with Moscow.

