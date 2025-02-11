Left Menu

U.S. Defense Budget Boosts Amid Efficiency Audits

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth works with Congress to increase defense spending while managing a pending audit by Elon Musk aimed at reducing waste at the Pentagon. Hegseth, confident in Musk's efforts, emphasizes there's a balance between cost-cutting and maintaining operational capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 21:51 IST
U.S. Defense Budget Boosts Amid Efficiency Audits
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on Tuesday his collaboration with Congress to boost U.S. defense spending, downplaying concerns about an impending audit by Elon Musk targeting waste at the Pentagon.

During his first international visit, Hegseth expressed his engagement with Musk, showing confidence in the upcoming efforts to identify billions of dollars in potential savings.

Referencing Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, Hegseth assured, "There's plenty of places where we want the keen eye of DOGE, but we'll do it in coordination," stressing their commitment to safeguarding American operational and tactical capacities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025