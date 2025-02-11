U.S. Defense Budget Boosts Amid Efficiency Audits

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on Tuesday his collaboration with Congress to boost U.S. defense spending, downplaying concerns about an impending audit by Elon Musk targeting waste at the Pentagon.

During his first international visit, Hegseth expressed his engagement with Musk, showing confidence in the upcoming efforts to identify billions of dollars in potential savings.

Referencing Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, Hegseth assured, "There's plenty of places where we want the keen eye of DOGE, but we'll do it in coordination," stressing their commitment to safeguarding American operational and tactical capacities.

(With inputs from agencies.)