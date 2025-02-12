Left Menu

Salman Rushdie Faces Assailant in Court: A Dramatic Testimony

On Tuesday, Salman Rushdie testified against Hadi Matar, the accused in his 2022 knife attack. Matar, who has pleaded not guilty, faces charges of attempted murder and assault. Rushdie provided a detailed account of the attack and its consequences during the court proceedings.

Salman Rushdie

In a gripping courtroom appearance, renowned novelist Salman Rushdie faced his alleged attacker Hadi Matar, marking their first encounter since the brutal incident occurred last year. Matar, 26, has denied charges of second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault stemming from the attack at a New York arts venue.

Clad in a dark suit, Rushdie, 77, recounted the traumatic event, describing how he was assailed on stage, leading to severe injuries including blindness in his right eye. His calm yet poignant testimony highlighted the ferocity of the attack and the immediate threat to his life.

The trial has brought together key figures in Rushdie's life, with his wife and close friends present for support. As Matar awaits sentencing, Rushdie's courage in confronting his attacker is a testament to his resilience and commitment to freedom of expression despite years of threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

