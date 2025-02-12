Left Menu

Trump and King Abdullah Discuss Gaza Fates

U.S. President Donald Trump met Jordan's King Abdullah to discuss the situation in Gaza. Trump proposed Jordan accept Palestinians displaced by his plan for the U.S. control of Gaza. King Abdullah opposed the proposal, maintaining Jordan's stance against taking a permanent role in such plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-02-2025 02:22 IST | Created: 12-02-2025 02:22 IST
Trump and King Abdullah Discuss Gaza Fates
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a meeting at the Oval Office on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in what he described as a 'great discussion' with Jordan's King Abdullah concerning the situation in Gaza.

Following their talks, Trump reiterated his proposal for Jordan to accept displaced Palestinians as part of a controversial plan that envisions the United States taking over the Gaza Strip.

King Abdullah, however, expressed his firm opposition to this idea, asserting Jordan's resistance to becoming a permanent haven for Palestinians displaced by such plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

 Global
2
U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

 Global
3
Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

 Global
4
High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025