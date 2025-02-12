Trump and King Abdullah Discuss Gaza Fates
U.S. President Donald Trump met Jordan's King Abdullah to discuss the situation in Gaza. Trump proposed Jordan accept Palestinians displaced by his plan for the U.S. control of Gaza. King Abdullah opposed the proposal, maintaining Jordan's stance against taking a permanent role in such plans.
In a meeting at the Oval Office on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in what he described as a 'great discussion' with Jordan's King Abdullah concerning the situation in Gaza.
Following their talks, Trump reiterated his proposal for Jordan to accept displaced Palestinians as part of a controversial plan that envisions the United States taking over the Gaza Strip.
King Abdullah, however, expressed his firm opposition to this idea, asserting Jordan's resistance to becoming a permanent haven for Palestinians displaced by such plans.
