Trump and King Abdullah Discuss Gaza Fates

In a meeting at the Oval Office on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in what he described as a 'great discussion' with Jordan's King Abdullah concerning the situation in Gaza.

Following their talks, Trump reiterated his proposal for Jordan to accept displaced Palestinians as part of a controversial plan that envisions the United States taking over the Gaza Strip.

King Abdullah, however, expressed his firm opposition to this idea, asserting Jordan's resistance to becoming a permanent haven for Palestinians displaced by such plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)