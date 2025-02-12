Musk Calls for Treasury Controls Amidst Bureaucracy Concerns

In a move that highlights growing tensions over government spending, Elon Musk has called for increased controls at the U.S. Treasury. His comments came on the heels of a U.S. district judge's ruling that barred his Department of Government Efficiency from accessing Treasury's payment systems.

Speaking from the Oval Office alongside President Donald Trump, Musk criticized the federal bureaucracy for allegedly enriching itself at the public's expense. He argued that decisions on agency actions should rest with elected officials rather than a large unelected governmental body.

Musk's stance underscores a broader debate on governmental accountability and fiscal responsibility, as he emphasizes the need for transparency and public oversight in the federal spending process.

