Musk Calls for Treasury Controls Amidst Bureaucracy Concerns
Elon Musk urged for basic controls at the U.S. Treasury following a judge's decision to block his Department of Government Efficiency. He argued alongside President Trump that the federal bureaucracy profits at taxpayers' expense, and advocated for elected representatives to have decision-making power over bureaucracy.
- Country:
- United States
In a move that highlights growing tensions over government spending, Elon Musk has called for increased controls at the U.S. Treasury. His comments came on the heels of a U.S. district judge's ruling that barred his Department of Government Efficiency from accessing Treasury's payment systems.
Speaking from the Oval Office alongside President Donald Trump, Musk criticized the federal bureaucracy for allegedly enriching itself at the public's expense. He argued that decisions on agency actions should rest with elected officials rather than a large unelected governmental body.
Musk's stance underscores a broader debate on governmental accountability and fiscal responsibility, as he emphasizes the need for transparency and public oversight in the federal spending process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
