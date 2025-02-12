Left Menu

Musk Calls for Treasury Controls Amidst Bureaucracy Concerns

Elon Musk urged for basic controls at the U.S. Treasury following a judge's decision to block his Department of Government Efficiency. He argued alongside President Trump that the federal bureaucracy profits at taxpayers' expense, and advocated for elected representatives to have decision-making power over bureaucracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-02-2025 02:23 IST | Created: 12-02-2025 02:23 IST
Musk Calls for Treasury Controls Amidst Bureaucracy Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a move that highlights growing tensions over government spending, Elon Musk has called for increased controls at the U.S. Treasury. His comments came on the heels of a U.S. district judge's ruling that barred his Department of Government Efficiency from accessing Treasury's payment systems.

Speaking from the Oval Office alongside President Donald Trump, Musk criticized the federal bureaucracy for allegedly enriching itself at the public's expense. He argued that decisions on agency actions should rest with elected officials rather than a large unelected governmental body.

Musk's stance underscores a broader debate on governmental accountability and fiscal responsibility, as he emphasizes the need for transparency and public oversight in the federal spending process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

 Global
2
U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

 Global
3
Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

 Global
4
High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025