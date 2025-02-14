Left Menu

Political Rift or Reconciliation? Inside the BJP-NCP Dynamics in Maharashtra

BJP MLA Suresh Dhas met NCP minister Dhananjay Munde in what was described as a personal visit to check on Munde's health. Despite political factions, both parties claim there is no animosity. Meanwhile, the murder of a local sarpanch stirs tension, as political motivations are scrutinized.

In a surprising turn of events, BJP MLA Suresh Dhas, known for his persistent criticism of minister Dhananjay Munde, reportedly visited the NCP leader in a private capacity to inquire about his health following an eye surgery. This visit has sparked speculation, given the political tensions surrounding both figures due to an ongoing murder investigation.

Chain of events took an intriguing turn recently when Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule revealed that Dhas and Munde met at his residence, labeling it as a 'family meeting'. Contrarily, Munde's office has dismissed claims of such an encounter, adding layers to the unfolding political drama.

The complexities further deepen with Dhas's insistence that his political campaign against Munde, rooted in the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, will persist. The tension is mirrored in Marathwada, with public rallies amplifying demands for justice. Amidst this charged atmosphere, both leaders aim to resolve personal differences, a sentiment echoed by Bawankule.

