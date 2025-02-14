Left Menu

Controversy Sparks Over 'CMO Delhi' Social Media Renaming

The Delhi Chief Minister's Office has requested social media platform X to restore its official 'CMO Delhi' handle after it was allegedly renamed to 'KejriwalAtWork' under former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's directives. This comes as the BJP, now in power after the recent Delhi Assembly elections, calls for accountability.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) of Delhi has asked social media platform X to restore its official handle, 'CMO Delhi', which was allegedly renamed by former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to 'KejriwalAtWork'.

This request followed the BJP's victory in Delhi's latest assembly elections, with the party calling for Lt Governor VK Saxena's intervention in the renaming of the handle.

The CMO emphasized the established practice that official accounts should not be tied to individuals, requesting the handle be reverted and its password sent to the official email to safeguard against misuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

