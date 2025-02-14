Controversy Sparks Over 'CMO Delhi' Social Media Renaming

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) of Delhi has asked social media platform X to restore its official handle, 'CMO Delhi', which was allegedly renamed by former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to 'KejriwalAtWork'.

This request followed the BJP's victory in Delhi's latest assembly elections, with the party calling for Lt Governor VK Saxena's intervention in the renaming of the handle.

The CMO emphasized the established practice that official accounts should not be tied to individuals, requesting the handle be reverted and its password sent to the official email to safeguard against misuse.

