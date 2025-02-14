Left Menu

Mexican President Speaks Out Against U.S. Gunmakers

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum warned that if the U.S. labels Mexican cartels as terrorist organizations, Mexico will expand its legal actions against U.S. gunmakers. The country argues that cartels acquire weapons primarily smuggled from the U.S., having taken legal action against gun manufacturers for their role in arming criminals.

14-02-2025
On Friday, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum issued a strong statement regarding U.S. plans to possibly label Mexican cartels as terrorist organizations. She said such a designation would compel Mexico to broaden its lawsuits against U.S. gun manufacturers.

Mexico has been vocal about its position that Mexican cartels predominantly obtain their weapons from the United States, pointing to the guns smuggled across the border. The country has already initiated legal proceedings against several American gunmakers for allegedly contributing to the arming of criminal groups.

This legal strategy marks a significant step in Mexico's attempt to address the influx of weapons fueling its internal security problems, as the nation seeks accountability from U.S. companies for their part in the violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

