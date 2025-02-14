High-Stakes Showdown: Gujarat Local Body Elections Underway

The campaign period for the Gujarat local body elections has ended, paving the way for voting on February 16. These elections cover 68 municipalities, the Junagadh Municipal Corporation, and three taluka panchayats.

This election is particularly significant as it follows the Gujarat government's decision in 2023 to increase the Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation to 27% for panchayats, municipalities, and civic bodies.

While BJP claims unopposed victories in numerous seats due to candidate withdrawals, the Congress alleges that their candidates were threatened to step down. The BJP refutes these claims, maintaining that they are poised for a sweeping win.

(With inputs from agencies.)