Left Menu

High-Stakes Showdown: Gujarat Local Body Elections Underway

The campaign for the Gujarat local body elections concluded, with voting set for February 16 across multiple municipalities and panchayats. Notably, this election marks the first since the Gujarat government increased the OBC reservation to 27%. BJP claims uncontested wins in several seats, while Congress alleges coercion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-02-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 21:13 IST
High-Stakes Showdown: Gujarat Local Body Elections Underway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The campaign period for the Gujarat local body elections has ended, paving the way for voting on February 16. These elections cover 68 municipalities, the Junagadh Municipal Corporation, and three taluka panchayats.

This election is particularly significant as it follows the Gujarat government's decision in 2023 to increase the Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation to 27% for panchayats, municipalities, and civic bodies.

While BJP claims unopposed victories in numerous seats due to candidate withdrawals, the Congress alleges that their candidates were threatened to step down. The BJP refutes these claims, maintaining that they are poised for a sweeping win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025