Left Menu

Bhakta Charan Das Revokes Suspensions, Calls for Unity in Odisha Congress

Bhakta Charan Das, newly appointed president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, has revoked all suspensions and expulsions of party leaders, encouraging former members to return. He plans a Sankalp Padyatra to promote unity. Das's leadership aims to strategically position the Congress in Odisha through diverse representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-02-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 21:13 IST
Bhakta Charan Das Revokes Suspensions, Calls for Unity in Odisha Congress
Bhakta Charan Das
  • Country:
  • India

The newly appointed president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC), Bhakta Charan Das, has announced a major conciliatory move by revoking suspensions and expulsions of various party leaders. He made a public appeal for former members and leaders who quit the Congress to rejoin, promoting unity within the party.

As Das prepares to return to Odisha on February 18, he is expected to lead a 'Sankalp Padyatra' from Biju Patnaik International Airport to Lord Jagannath's abode in Puri, an effort to galvanize support. A 17-member coordination committee has been formed to ensure the event's success, highlighting the party's strategy to reestablish its influence.

Das, a prominent figure from the tribal-dominated Kalahandi district, represents the Congress's effort to showcase both tribal and Dalit leadership in Odisha. As the state's political dynamics shift with the BJP's rise and BJD's decline, the Congress aims to fortify its base as a viable alternative in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025