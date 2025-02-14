Bhakta Charan Das Revokes Suspensions, Calls for Unity in Odisha Congress

The newly appointed president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC), Bhakta Charan Das, has announced a major conciliatory move by revoking suspensions and expulsions of various party leaders. He made a public appeal for former members and leaders who quit the Congress to rejoin, promoting unity within the party.

As Das prepares to return to Odisha on February 18, he is expected to lead a 'Sankalp Padyatra' from Biju Patnaik International Airport to Lord Jagannath's abode in Puri, an effort to galvanize support. A 17-member coordination committee has been formed to ensure the event's success, highlighting the party's strategy to reestablish its influence.

Das, a prominent figure from the tribal-dominated Kalahandi district, represents the Congress's effort to showcase both tribal and Dalit leadership in Odisha. As the state's political dynamics shift with the BJP's rise and BJD's decline, the Congress aims to fortify its base as a viable alternative in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)