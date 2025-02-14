BJP Demands Legal Action Against Kejriwal for Alleged Social Media 'Hijacking'
The BJP has requested that Lt Governor VK Saxena direct the Delhi government to take legal action against former CM Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly renaming the CMO Delhi social media handle. Meanwhile, AAP dismisses the allegations, advising BJP to focus on governance instead.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called upon Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to instruct the Delhi government to file legal charges against former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. The BJP accuses Kejriwal of unlawfully altering the official 'CMO Delhi' handle on the social media platform X to 'KejriwalAtWork'.
The issue heated up after the Chief Minister's Office petitioned X for the restoration of the 'CMO Delhi' handle, which had reportedly been renamed. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva claims the renaming amounts to a 'hijacking' and necessitates legal remedies.
Reacting to the controversy, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has dismissed BJP's allegations as 'baseless'. AAP advises the BJP to shift their focus to governing Delhi. The BJP recently secured an election victory in Delhi's assembly polls, regaining power after 26 years.
