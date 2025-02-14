Left Menu

BJP Demands Legal Action Against Kejriwal for Alleged Social Media 'Hijacking'

The BJP has requested that Lt Governor VK Saxena direct the Delhi government to take legal action against former CM Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly renaming the CMO Delhi social media handle. Meanwhile, AAP dismisses the allegations, advising BJP to focus on governance instead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 21:19 IST
BJP Demands Legal Action Against Kejriwal for Alleged Social Media 'Hijacking'
Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called upon Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to instruct the Delhi government to file legal charges against former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. The BJP accuses Kejriwal of unlawfully altering the official 'CMO Delhi' handle on the social media platform X to 'KejriwalAtWork'.

The issue heated up after the Chief Minister's Office petitioned X for the restoration of the 'CMO Delhi' handle, which had reportedly been renamed. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva claims the renaming amounts to a 'hijacking' and necessitates legal remedies.

Reacting to the controversy, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has dismissed BJP's allegations as 'baseless'. AAP advises the BJP to shift their focus to governing Delhi. The BJP recently secured an election victory in Delhi's assembly polls, regaining power after 26 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025