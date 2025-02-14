Vance Challenges European Democracy Amidst Ukrainian Conflict
U.S. Vice President JD Vance criticized European governments for suppressing free speech, framing the real domestic threat as inertia toward their democratic values. At a gathering in Munich, Vance underscored the internal dangers to democracy over external threats like Russia and China, sparking controversy.
In a bold speech delivered in Munich, U.S. Vice President JD Vance criticized European governments for their approach to free speech and political opposition. Vance's remarks shifted the focus from external threats like Russia to concerns about European countries stifling dissent and eroding democratic values.
The vice president took a confrontational stance, likening the European fear of Russian influence to a distraction from deeper issues within Europe itself. He warned political figures against underestimating the internal risks to their democracies while praising shared democratic ideals with the United States.
Vance's speech notably omitted the pressing issue of the Ukraine conflict, despite being a key topic at the Munich conference. Instead, he targeted European policies he deemed restrictive, drawing criticism and surprise from European delegates. Vance's comments underscored tensions within and outside Europe regarding democracy's resilience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
