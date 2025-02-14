Vance's Controversial Remarks on German Politics Stir Tensions
U.S. Vice President JD Vance endorsed Germany's far-right AfD party, sparking backlash from Berlin for perceived interference in the upcoming election. As Germany enforces a 'firewall' policy against collaboration with AfD, Vance's comments challenge this stance amid rising support for the anti-immigration party.
In a provocative move, U.S. Vice President JD Vance has publicly supported Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, a statement that has drawn sharp criticism from Berlin. At the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Vance dismissed Germany's longstanding 'firewall' policy which rejects cooperation with the AfD, currently polling at around 20% ahead of the February 23 elections.
Vance emphasized the importance of democratic principles, rejecting exclusionary tactics, stating, 'Democracy rests on the sacred principle that the voice of the people matters. There's no room for firewalls.' The AfD, known for its anti-immigration stance, remains a contentious force in German politics due to the nation's historical context.
The German government has rebuffed Vance's remarks, cautioning against foreign interference in domestic elections. Conservative leader Friedrich Merz has also faced scrutiny for allegedly breaking the 'firewall'. Amidst these developments, billionaire Elon Musk, a key figure in President Trump's administration, has shown support for the AfD, further complicating international dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
