Telangana Political Exchange Heats Up Over PM Modi's Caste

A political storm has brewed in Telangana after Chief Minister Revanth Reddy questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's belonging to the backward classes. Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy criticized these remarks as unbecoming of a state leader.

Reddy accused Revanth of acting out of impatience as Congress faces dwindling support. He offered to present the steps the Modi administration has taken for the welfare of backward classes, challenging Revanth to a public debate on the matter.

The exchange escalated after Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar asked about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's caste, diverting back to Congress's reservation promises. BJP remains opposed to the Telangana government's proposal for Muslim reservation in the BC category.

