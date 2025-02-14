Left Menu

Telangana Political Exchange Heats Up Over PM Modi's Caste

A political confrontation has erupted in Telangana with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's caste. Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy condemned the remarks, defending BJP's actions for backward classes. The debate intensifies as BJP accuses Congress of tactic to divert attention from its reservation commitments.

Updated: 14-02-2025 22:08 IST
A political storm has brewed in Telangana after Chief Minister Revanth Reddy questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's belonging to the backward classes. Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy criticized these remarks as unbecoming of a state leader.

Reddy accused Revanth of acting out of impatience as Congress faces dwindling support. He offered to present the steps the Modi administration has taken for the welfare of backward classes, challenging Revanth to a public debate on the matter.

The exchange escalated after Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar asked about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's caste, diverting back to Congress's reservation promises. BJP remains opposed to the Telangana government's proposal for Muslim reservation in the BC category.

(With inputs from agencies.)

