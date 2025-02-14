Congress Revamps Leadership: New In-charges Appointed

The Congress Party has initiated a significant organisational restructuring by appointing former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as the general secretary in-charge of Punjab, while Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain assumes a similar role for Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

This move is part of a broader strategy where the party has reshuffled six general secretaries, including notable figures like Sipak Babaria and Mohan Prakash, and introduced two new general secretaries along with nine new in-charges.

Key appointments include Senior Congress leader Rajani Patil taking charge of Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, and Karnataka Congress veteran managing Haryana's affairs. Other strategic assignments have been made in election-bound states and additional regions to strengthen the party's presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)