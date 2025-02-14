Congress Revamps Leadership: New In-charges Appointed
The Congress Party has announced a leadership overhaul, appointing Bhupesh Baghel as Punjab's in-charge and Syed Naseer Hussain for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The revamp saw six general secretaries replaced, with new appointments made across multiple states, including Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
- Country:
- India
The Congress Party has initiated a significant organisational restructuring by appointing former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as the general secretary in-charge of Punjab, while Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain assumes a similar role for Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
This move is part of a broader strategy where the party has reshuffled six general secretaries, including notable figures like Sipak Babaria and Mohan Prakash, and introduced two new general secretaries along with nine new in-charges.
Key appointments include Senior Congress leader Rajani Patil taking charge of Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, and Karnataka Congress veteran managing Haryana's affairs. Other strategic assignments have been made in election-bound states and additional regions to strengthen the party's presence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
