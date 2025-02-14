Election Fever in Gurugram: Nominations Heat Up Local Body Polls
Nominations for local body elections in Gurugram remain sparse with no candidate declarations from major parties like BJP and Congress. The election process began with only some nominations received for seats in Manesar and Pataudi Jatauli Mandi. Voting occurs on March 2, with results announced March 12.
Nominations for the local body polls in Gurugram district are off to a slow start, despite the process beginning four days ago. With major parties like BJP and Congress yet to announce their candidates, anticipation builds as the March 2 voting date approaches.
The nomination process, which affects areas like Gurugram, Manesar, and Pataudi Jatauli Mandi, began on Tuesday. By Friday, no nominations were submitted for Gurugram Municipal Corporation, Farrukhnagar municipality, or Sohna Municipal Council. However, eight candidates are vying for Manesar and seven for Pataudi Jatauli Mandi.
Ajay Kumar, District Election Officer, stated that nominations continue until February 17. February 18 is for scrutiny, with withdrawals permitted till February 19. Meanwhile, registered arms holders must hand over their weapons, highlighting the district's focus on maintaining election security.
