Vance Sparks Controversy at Munich Security Conference

U.S. Vice President JD Vance's comments at the Munich Security Conference on Friday set off a firestorm of reactions, particularly from German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius. Vance criticized European leaders for suppressing free speech and failing to manage immigration effectively, remarks that Pistorius labeled 'unacceptable.'

The vice president's discourse overshadowed anticipated discussions on the Ukraine crisis, illustrating the growing divide between Trump's U.S. administration and European allies regarding fundamental democratic principles and geopolitical strategy.

Vance's call for Europe to augment its defense prompted mixed reactions but found some agreement. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte supported the view, acknowledging the need for Europe to 'step up' its own security efforts, while other leaders stressed the importance of maintaining a cooperative, rather than unilateral, defense strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)