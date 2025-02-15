Mass Rally in Boston Against Trump: A Cry for Democracy

In the heart of Boston, chants of "Stop the coup" echoed as hundreds protested against President Trump's administration. Demonstrators, including concerned grandparents and community leaders, voiced their fears over a perceived attack on democracy and targeted policies aimed at marginalised groups.

The rally, endorsed by over 100 progressive organizations, saw speakers denounce the dismantling of rights and call for moral courage from political leaders. Many participants emphasized the importance of civil participation, urging fellow citizens not to remain silent.

Amidst the protests, concerns about the treatment of LGBTQ+ and immigrant communities were prominent, underscoring the rally's broader message of resisting measures perceived as undermining the core values of democracy and human rights.

