Pope's Health: A Concern for the Vatican

Pope Francis is being treated for a respiratory infection at Rome’s Gemelli hospital. The Vatican has not provided a release date as they monitor his response to treatment. Francis, 88, has a history of lung issues. Supporters gathered to pray for his swift recovery.

Pope Francis remains under medical care for a respiratory infection at Rome's Gemelli hospital. The Vatican has yet to provide a definitive discharge date for the pontiff.

According to Vatican press director Matteo Bruni, Francis spent a restful night without a rise in fever.

As the 88-year-old Pope battles bronchitis, concerned supporters rallied outside the hospital, offering prayers for his health after the Vatican announced diagnostic tests confirmed a respiratory infection.

