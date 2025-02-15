Pope's Health: A Concern for the Vatican
Pope Francis is being treated for a respiratory infection at Rome’s Gemelli hospital. The Vatican has not provided a release date as they monitor his response to treatment. Francis, 88, has a history of lung issues. Supporters gathered to pray for his swift recovery.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 16:53 IST
According to Vatican press director Matteo Bruni, Francis spent a restful night without a rise in fever.
As the 88-year-old Pope battles bronchitis, concerned supporters rallied outside the hospital, offering prayers for his health after the Vatican announced diagnostic tests confirmed a respiratory infection.
