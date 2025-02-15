Pope's Health: A Concern for the Vatican

Pope Francis remains under medical care for a respiratory infection at Rome's Gemelli hospital. The Vatican has yet to provide a definitive discharge date for the pontiff.

According to Vatican press director Matteo Bruni, Francis spent a restful night without a rise in fever.

As the 88-year-old Pope battles bronchitis, concerned supporters rallied outside the hospital, offering prayers for his health after the Vatican announced diagnostic tests confirmed a respiratory infection.

(With inputs from agencies.)