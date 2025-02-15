Assam CM Intensifies Inquiry into Alleged Links of Congress MP's Wife with ISI

Escalating his offensive, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma broadened his scrutiny into allegations about connections between Elizabeth Gogoi, wife of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, and Pakistan's ISI. Sarma announced plans for forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) tomorrow to delve into these claims.

He asserted possessing 'definite information' about Elizabeth visiting Pakistan after her marriage, exploring whether she traveled alone or with her husband. The Assam cabinet meeting is set to decide the structure of the investigation, which aims also to examine potential sympathizers.

As the Chief Minister raises these allegations, Gogoi has dismissed them as efforts to divert attention from alleged corruption in Assam's government. Gaurav Gogoi threatens legal action against these charges, accusing Sarma of attempting to destabilize his political standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)