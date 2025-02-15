Left Menu

Assam CM Intensifies Inquiry into Alleged Links of Congress MP's Wife with ISI

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma plans to form a Special Investigation Team over allegations linking MP Gaurav Gogoi's wife, Elizabeth Gogoi, with Pakistan's ISI. Sarma claims Elizabeth visited Pakistan post-marriage, while Gaurav Gogoi refutes the charges as distractions from corruption issues within the Assam government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 18:54 IST
Assam CM Intensifies Inquiry into Alleged Links of Congress MP's Wife with ISI
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Escalating his offensive, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma broadened his scrutiny into allegations about connections between Elizabeth Gogoi, wife of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, and Pakistan's ISI. Sarma announced plans for forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) tomorrow to delve into these claims.

He asserted possessing 'definite information' about Elizabeth visiting Pakistan after her marriage, exploring whether she traveled alone or with her husband. The Assam cabinet meeting is set to decide the structure of the investigation, which aims also to examine potential sympathizers.

As the Chief Minister raises these allegations, Gogoi has dismissed them as efforts to divert attention from alleged corruption in Assam's government. Gaurav Gogoi threatens legal action against these charges, accusing Sarma of attempting to destabilize his political standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025