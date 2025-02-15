Hostages Freed Amid Fragile Ceasefire in Gaza

In a delicate balance, three Israeli hostages were freed by Hamas-led militants in Gaza on Saturday, with Israel reciprocating by releasing hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. This development suggests that the fragile ceasefire, which has faced significant challenges recently, is holding firm for now.

The hostages, including dual citizen Iair Horn and American-Israeli Sagui Dekel Chen, were paraded before their release, marking a poignant scene in the ongoing tensions. Their release follows negotiations facilitated by Egyptian and Qatari officials, who have guaranteed to ease humanitarian provisions into Gaza.

Despite this progress, the situation remains precarious, with US President Donald Trump's relocation proposal casting further doubts. If enacted, the plan could disrupt the ceasefire and complicate future peace prospects. Israel's phased prisoner release strategy continues under current conditions, highlighting the truce's intricate dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)