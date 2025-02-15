Maharashtra's 'Love Jihad' Law Initiative Sparks Political Debate

In a move igniting political discussions, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has instituted a committee to investigate the phenomenon of 'love jihad'. This action has garnered support from BJP leaders, like Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, who advocate for legal measures against alleged forced conversions in interfaith relationships.

Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha praised Fadnavis for forming the committee, suggesting a surge in 'love jihad' cases statewide, especially in Mumbai. Lodha highlighted that many incidents remain unreported and emphasized the need for stringent laws, despite opposition from figures like Samajwadi MLA Rais Shaikh.

Further supporting the initiative, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya argued for the necessity of such laws to protect young girls. Conversely, Congress leader Husain Dalwai criticized the committee, contending that the government should not regulate personal relationships, as the Constitution upholds religious freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)