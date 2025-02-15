Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Alleged Pakistan Links of Congress MP's Wife

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a potential SIT inquiry into Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's wife, Elizabeth Colburn, for alleged Pakistan links. Sarma shared evidence suggesting deep connections between Colburn and Pakistani advisors. The BJP accuses Colburn of ISI ties, while Congress calls the accusations baseless.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 15-02-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 20:01 IST
Controversy Surrounds Alleged Pakistan Links of Congress MP's Wife
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has indicated that the state's Special Investigation Team (SIT) could launch a probe into the alleged Pakistan ties of Congressman Gaurav Gogoi's wife, Elizabeth Colburn. The chief minister emphasized the need to investigate possible connections related to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) penetration of political office during Gogoi's father's tenure.

Sarma underscored the increasing complexity of the situation, revealing that Colburn visited Pakistan post-marriage. The investigation aims to verify travel documents and affiliations. The cabinet is set to discuss the formation of an SIT to explore these allegations comprehensively.

Sharing past online interactions between Colburn and Pakistani colleagues, Sarma insisted that these relationships highlighted significant security concerns. He tagged the Union Home Ministry to seek further action. The BJP stated that Colburn held longstanding ties with ISI elements, though Congress dismissed these as groundless claims.

