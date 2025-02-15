Left Menu

Opposition Demands Special Discussion on Farmers' Plight in Odisha Assembly

The Odisha Assembly faced chaos as opposition parties BJD and Congress demanded a special discussion on farmers' issues. BJP leader Jaynarayan Mishra accused ex-bureaucrat V K Pandian of controlling BJD members. The House was adjourned amid ruckus, with opposition criticizing the failure to address farmers' grievances.

Updated: 15-02-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 20:24 IST
The Odisha Assembly witnessed intense commotion on Saturday as opposition parties BJD and Congress clamored for a special discussion regarding the pressing issues faced by farmers, including crop loss fatalities. The situation escalated with BJP leader Jaynarayan Mishra accusing former bureaucrat V K Pandian of manipulating BJD members' actions within the House.

During the assembly's proceedings, chaos ensued as Mishra alleged that BJD members were acting under Pandian's directives, prompting a heated debate. The Speaker adjourned the House to quell the uproar. Mishra's claims that BJD members actively disrupted discussions even after Speaker's approval for a debate on farmers' issues added to the discord.

In response, BJD members refuted Mishra's allegations, demanding that Pandian's name be struck from records. BJD insisted on a detailed discussion on farmers' concerns beyond the allotted debate time, while the opposition argued that the assembly's proceedings were being effectively stalled, further exacerbating the farmers' plight in Odisha.

