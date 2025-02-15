Left Menu

BJP Strategizes Gurugram Elections with Fresh and Familiar Faces

The BJP has announced candidates for the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram elections with Rajrani Malhotra chosen for mayoral candidacy. Her selection aims to attract Punjabi voters. New and seasoned faces comprise the councilor candidates. Separately, candidates have filed nominations for Manesar ward elections, with key mayoral announcements still pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 15-02-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 20:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled its lineup for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) elections, listing candidates for all 36 wards and naming Rajrani Malhotra as the party's candidate for mayor. Malhotra, whose husband Tilak Raj Malhotra has longstanding ties with the RSS and previously contested as an MLA under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's watch, is believed to bolster the party's appeal among Punjabi voters in the region.

Political analysts suggest that her selection aims to consolidate Punjabi support for the BJP in Gurugram. The candidate roster reflects a strategic blend of fresh faces and experienced hands, aiming to strengthen the BJP's stronghold in local governance. Meanwhile, election preparations are underway in Manesar, as 21 candidates submit nominations for ward elections, but mayoral candidacies remain open, with the Congress yet to announce its contenders.

The political maneuvering in Gurugram and Manesar highlights the dynamic landscape of local politics, as parties jostle for influence and voter allegiance ahead of the crucial municipal elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

