Djibouti's Youssouf Takes the Helm of African Union Commission

In a significant development for African continental politics, Djibouti's foreign minister, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has been elected to lead the African Union Commission. Elected at the AU summit in Addis Ababa, Youssouf takes over from Moussa Faki of Chad, who has led since 2017.

Youssouf's election saw him defeating Kenya's former prime minister, Raila Odinga, and Madagascar's ex-foreign minister, Richard Randriamandrato. This result is seen as particularly impactful for Odinga, a veteran politician with a storied career who previously held Kenya's premiership following a turbulent electoral period.

As Youssouf assumes his role, he steps into a complex landscape, inheriting issues such as the emergence of military juntas in West Africa and the escalating conflict in Eastern Congo. The African Union has often faced criticism for its handling of such conflicts, marking an important challenge for the new leadership.

