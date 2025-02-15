Left Menu

Djibouti's Youssouf Takes the Helm of African Union Commission

Djibouti's foreign minister, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, was elected as the new leader of the African Union Commission. He defeated Kenya's Raila Odinga and Madagascar's Richard Randriamandrato. Youssouf succeeds Moussa Faki and faces challenges like military juntas in West Africa and rebellion in Eastern Congo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Addis Ababa | Updated: 15-02-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 21:44 IST
Djibouti's Youssouf Takes the Helm of African Union Commission
  • Country:
  • Ethiopia

In a significant development for African continental politics, Djibouti's foreign minister, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has been elected to lead the African Union Commission. Elected at the AU summit in Addis Ababa, Youssouf takes over from Moussa Faki of Chad, who has led since 2017.

Youssouf's election saw him defeating Kenya's former prime minister, Raila Odinga, and Madagascar's ex-foreign minister, Richard Randriamandrato. This result is seen as particularly impactful for Odinga, a veteran politician with a storied career who previously held Kenya's premiership following a turbulent electoral period.

As Youssouf assumes his role, he steps into a complex landscape, inheriting issues such as the emergence of military juntas in West Africa and the escalating conflict in Eastern Congo. The African Union has often faced criticism for its handling of such conflicts, marking an important challenge for the new leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025