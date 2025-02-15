Kerala's Fury: Centre's Conditional Loan Sparks Political Tensions

The Central government's decision to provide a Rs 529.50 crore loan for Wayanad rehabilitation has ignited a political storm in Kerala. Both the ruling LDF and opposition UDF criticized the loan's conditions, arguing that the state deserved more substantial aid after suffering devastating landslides.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed disappointment over the Centre's approach, insisting that Kerala should receive financial assistance instead of a repayable loan. He emphasized the need to pressure the Central government to fulfill its obligation to the state.

In contrast, BJP state president K Surendran defended the conditions, describing the loan as a 50-year interest-free grant. He advised the Kerala government to utilize the funds promptly for rehabilitation, while suggesting a possible extension of the March 31 deadline.

