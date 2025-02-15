Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: Jaishankar's Strategic Global Engagements at MSC 2025

Minister S Jaishankar engaged in multiple discussions with international counterparts on trade, security, and bilateral cooperation at the Munich Security Conference 2025. Notable meetings included talks with ministers from Austria, Denmark, and Romania, as well as participation in key panels addressing global security and democratic resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 15-02-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 22:55 IST
Diplomatic Dialogues: Jaishankar's Strategic Global Engagements at MSC 2025
Jaishankar
  • Country:
  • Germany

At the Munich Security Conference 2025, India's Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar, navigated a series of high-level meetings and panel discussions aimed at strengthening international ties. Engaging with counterparts from Austria, Mongolia, Argentina, and others, he addressed pivotal areas such as trade, security architecture, and bilateral cooperation.

Jaishankar's participation in significant panel discussions further underscored India's strategic focus on global issues. He highlighted India's stance on fortifying democratic resilience and explored the complexities of the current world order alongside leaders from the United States and Norway.

Through interactions with prominent figures like Jens Stoltenberg and Alexander Stubb, Jaishankar reinforced India's position on global engagement and emphasized the importance of technology, economy, and cultural exchanges in fostering robust international partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025