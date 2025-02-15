Odisha's Double Engine Drive: Aiming for a Maoist-Free State

In a powerful declaration, Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, asserted that the state's 'double engine' government is making notable headway. He confidently stated that Odisha aims to eradicate Maoist presence well before the national target of March 2026, citing strategic governmental efforts.

Majhi highlighted the visible impact of the BJP-led government at both state and national levels, particularly in infrastructure. He pointed out robust investments in roads, railways, ports, and airports as testaments to the 'double engine' success story, emphasizing the commitment to linking all 30 districts by rail.

Addressing law and order concerns raised by the opposition, Majhi staunchly defended the administration's record by underscoring arrests and future conviction improvements. Meanwhile, he also detailed ambitious plans to tackle unemployment, ensuring a path forward for 1.5 lakh youth through job placements and boosting industrial growth.

