Caste Census Controversy: Political Tensions Flare in India
The demand for a transparent caste survey by BRS MLC K Kavitha has sparked debate, with Congress and BJP exchanging heated remarks. Accusations of diversion tactics and calls for accountability highlight the contentious political climate surrounding caste census issues in India.
Bharat Rashta Samithi MLC K Kavitha on Saturday urged the government to conduct a transparent caste survey, as the agitation among Backward Caste and OBC organizations intensifies. Kavitha demanded inclusivity in the survey, emphasizing the need to account for those previously left out.
Earlier, Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao criticized the BJP, accusing it of failing to conduct a caste census in its governed states. Citing Rahul Gandhi's pledge for such a survey, Rao questioned the BJP's commitment to backward communities.
The situation further escalated with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's claims against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's caste affiliations and alleged anti-backward policies. BJP's Bandi Sanjay Kumar rebuffed these allegations, defending the party's stance on caste and reservation issues.
