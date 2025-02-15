Left Menu

BJP Leads Rally in Santipur Against Alleged Vandalism

Union minister Sukanta Majumdar led a rally in Santipur, West Bengal, to protest the alleged vandalism of a BJP panchayat office. Majumdar accused TMC leaders of being involved in the incident. He criticized the state's healthcare system while TMC dismissed the claims, suggesting internal BJP disputes might have caused the unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-02-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 23:40 IST
BJP Leads Rally in Santipur Against Alleged Vandalism
Sukanta Majumdar
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Sukanta Majumdar spearheaded a rally in Santipur, West Bengal, on Saturday to protest against the alleged vandalism of a BJP-controlled panchayat office. Majumdar accused local TMC leaders and activists of orchestrating the February 13 incident.

Emphasizing a tough stance, Majumdar, who is also the state BJP president, stated that their party will not be intimidated by Trinamool Congress's tactics and is committed to their fight against alleged corruption by the TMC. However, TMC supporters claim their protest was against the BJP's alleged corruption and deprivation of work for them in the area.

Aside from the political tussle, Majumdar criticized the state's healthcare system after visiting Santipur State General Hospital, where incidents involving expired medicine and unwarranted tasks for patients' families were reported. TMC leader Kunal Ghosh dismissed BJP's allegations, suggesting internal BJP issues might have led to the unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025