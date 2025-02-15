BJP Leads Rally in Santipur Against Alleged Vandalism
Union minister Sukanta Majumdar led a rally in Santipur, West Bengal, to protest the alleged vandalism of a BJP panchayat office. Majumdar accused TMC leaders of being involved in the incident. He criticized the state's healthcare system while TMC dismissed the claims, suggesting internal BJP disputes might have caused the unrest.
Union minister Sukanta Majumdar spearheaded a rally in Santipur, West Bengal, on Saturday to protest against the alleged vandalism of a BJP-controlled panchayat office. Majumdar accused local TMC leaders and activists of orchestrating the February 13 incident.
Emphasizing a tough stance, Majumdar, who is also the state BJP president, stated that their party will not be intimidated by Trinamool Congress's tactics and is committed to their fight against alleged corruption by the TMC. However, TMC supporters claim their protest was against the BJP's alleged corruption and deprivation of work for them in the area.
Aside from the political tussle, Majumdar criticized the state's healthcare system after visiting Santipur State General Hospital, where incidents involving expired medicine and unwarranted tasks for patients' families were reported. TMC leader Kunal Ghosh dismissed BJP's allegations, suggesting internal BJP issues might have led to the unrest.
