European Nations Excluded from Ukraine Peace Talks as U.S. Shifts Focus

The U.S. has excluded Europe from direct participation in Ukraine peace talks, focusing on mediating between Ukraine and Russia. European leaders express concern over their exclusion, while discussions emphasize NATO's role and the idea of a European army to ensure continent-wide security against shifting U.S. priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2025 01:48 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 01:48 IST
The United States has excluded European nations from direct participation in Ukraine peace talks. As the U.S. pivots towards other global priorities, including border security and relations with China, it now acts as a mediator between Ukraine and Russia. European leaders are concerned about being left out of critical discussions impacting their security.

Despite reassurances from U.S. officials that European interests will be considered, European leaders demand a more active role. Finland's President Alexander Stubb called for a united European stance, urging the continent to act decisively rather than rely on assurances from across the Atlantic.

Amid calls for a European army, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy underscores the need for Europe-centric security. As NATO remains the continent's primary military alliance, debates continue over the necessity and feasibility of a unified European military effort independent of U.S. involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

