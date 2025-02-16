Left Menu

U.S.-Russia-Ukrainian Peace Talks: The Path to Resolution

Senior U.S. officials are planning peace talks with Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in Saudi Arabia. The discussions aim to prepare for a potential meeting between leaders Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Ukraine emphasizes the necessity of being included in negotiations to ensure fair resolutions.

Senior officials from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration are preparing to engage in peace talks with Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in Saudi Arabia in the near future. This was confirmed by a U.S. lawmaker and a source familiar with the planning. Key figures including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. national security adviser Mike Waltz, and White House Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff will travel to Saudi Arabia as part of this diplomatic initiative.

Russia, having invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and occupying about a fifth of its territory, demands Kyiv's concession of territory and neutrality. However, Ukraine insists on Russia's withdrawal from occupied regions and seeks NATO membership or similar security guarantees to stave off further aggression from Moscow. In recent diplomatic moves, Rubio conversed with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about the ongoing conflict, leading to discussions on regular contacts to schedule a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump.

The talks, involving U.S. Representative Michael McCaul as an intermediary, also extend invitations to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. However, Zelenskiy, attending the Munich Security Conference, expressed caution. He reiterated that any peace agreement crafted without Ukraine's active participation is unacceptable, highlighting a unified strategy with Western allies before any potential Trump-Putin dialogue. Concerns loom over Trump's overtures to Putin, which included purported concessions on Ukraine's demands, causing apprehension among Kyiv and NATO European allies.

