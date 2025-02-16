Left Menu

Stabbing Rampage Sparks Political Tensions in Austria

In Villach, Austria, a stabbing attack by a suspected Syrian asylum-seeker left one dead and five injured, triggering a political response. The incident coincides with discussions on government formation amidst tensions over immigration policies championed by the far-right Freedom Party.

Updated: 16-02-2025 15:39 IST
Stabbing Rampage Sparks Political Tensions in Austria
Three victims remain in intensive care following a deadly stabbing spree in Villach, Austria, executed by a suspected Syrian asylum-seeker. The attack, which occurred on Saturday, left a 14-year-old dead and five others injured. A 23-year-old suspect was apprehended by local police.

The injured range in age from 15 to 36, with one being Turkish and the remainder Austrian citizens, according to police spokesman Rainer Dionisio. The incident echoes an earlier attack in Munich, Germany, underscoring rising tensions about asylum policies in Europe.

With the far-right Freedom Party pushing an anti-immigration agenda, Austria faces political uncertainty after the party's failure to form a coalition. President-led discussions are ongoing as the possibility of snap elections looms.

